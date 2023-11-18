Olectra Greentech shares surge over 140% in 2023, will the momentum continue?
Olectra Greentech, part of the MEIL Group, is India's largest pure electric bus manufacturer and has received large orders for electric buses from various STUs in the country.
In the ongoing small-cap stock rally, many stocks have delivered mind-boggling returns, and one such stock in this lineup was Olectra Greentech. The stock, which was trading at ₹497 per share at the start of the year (2023), has witnessed an astounding surge of 141% to trade at the current level of ₹1,196.
