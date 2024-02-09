Olectra Greentech stock gains 9% to hit new record high, up 70% in 3 months – here's why
Olectra Greentech, part of the MEIL Group and India's largest pure electric bus manufacturer, saw its shares jump 9% to hit a new all-time high of ₹2,048 apiece. The stock has gained 70% in the last three months and 327% in a year, delivering a return of 1019% in just three years.
Amidst the current surge in small-cap stocks, many have delivered astonishing returns, with Olectra Greentech emerging as one of them. Maintaining their upward trend, the company's shares in today's trade jumped another 9% to hit a new all-time high of ₹2,048 apiece.
