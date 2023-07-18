Olectra Greentech Zooms 250% in 5 Months. More Gains Coming?

The fear and panic in the market on account of the Coronavirus pandemic led to the stock price crashing to ₹20 per share. At this price, the stock was available at a mouthwatering PE of 5x, assuming an EPS of ₹4 per share which it had consistently earned in the past. A PE of 5x means an earnings yield of 20% (inverse of PE). An earnings yield of 20% can be thought of as an FD that is paying you 20% interest every year.