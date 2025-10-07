Om Freight Forwarders IPO to list on Wednesday; GMP signals muted listing. Check price and other key details here

With the allotment process for Om Freight Forwarders IPO now complete, investor focus has shifted to its potential listing performance, as the stock is scheduled to debut on Indian exchanges on October 8.

Market trends suggest the listing could be subdued. According to market sources, the grey market premium (GMP) for Om Freight Forwarders IPO currently stands at ₹2 per share, implying that the stock may list around its issue price or possibly at a slight discount.

The grey market premium serves as an informal gauge of investor sentiment and indicates the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its estimated listing price. However, analysts emphasize that the GMP is merely an early sentiment indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for investment decisions.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO details The ₹122.31 crore IPO, which was open for bidding from September 29 to October 3, received a decent response from investors, being subscribed 3.88 times. The non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 7.39 times, while the retail portion saw a subscription of 2.77 times, and the QIB category was subscribed 3.97 times.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 0.18 crore shares aggregating to ₹24.44 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.73 crore shares aggregating to ₹97.88 crore. The company plans to utilize the proceeds from the fresh issue towards capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

About Om Freight Forwarders Om Freight Forwarders is a third-party logistics (3PL) provider offering integrated services such as international freight forwarding, customs clearance (CHA), vessel agency services, transportation, warehousing, and distribution.

The company claims to deliver cost-effective, end-to-end logistics solutions, ensuring smooth operations and timely delivery for businesses worldwide. It is also engaged in project cargo handling, a specialized activity that requires detailed planning and technical expertise.