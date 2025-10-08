Subscribe

Om Freight Forwarders share price hits 5% upper circuit after weak listing. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Om Freight Forwarders shares witnessed buying after the weak debut and jumped 5% from its listing price. The stock was locked-in at 5% upper circuit of 86.60 apiece on the BSE. It was still down by 35.85% from its issue price.

Ankit Gohel
Published8 Oct 2025, 03:39 PM IST
Advertisement
Om Freight Forwarders share price was up 5% at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>85.57 apiece, but down 36.61% from issue price on NSE.
Om Freight Forwarders share price was up 5% at ₹85.57 apiece, but down 36.61% from issue price on NSE.(Photo: Company Website)

Om Freight Forwarders share price hit the 5% upper circuit after making a weak debut in the stock market today, October 8.

Advertisement

Om Freight Forwarders share price got listed at 81.50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a discount of 39.63% or 53.50, to the issue price of 135. On the BSE, Om Freight Forwarders shares debuted at 82.50, a discount of 38.89% to the IPO price.

However, Om Freight Forwarders shares witnessed buying after the weak debut and jumped 5% from its listing price. The stock was locked in the 5% upper circuit of 86.60 apiece on the BSE. However, it was still down by 35.85% from its issue price.

On NSE, Om Freight Forwarders shares were up 5% at 85.57 apiece, but down 36.61% from the issue price.

Advertisement
Also Read | Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing: Shares debut at a massive 40% discount

Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing was below Street estimates, as the grey market premium (GMP), ahead of debut, signalled a flat listing. Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today was -3.

Here’s what investors should do after Om Freight Forwarders' IPO listing:

Should you buy, sell or hold Om Freight Forwarders shares?

Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS, said that the weak Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing highlighted a clear mismatch between pre-issue optimism and post-listing market sentiment.

“Although the Om Freight Forwarders IPO attracted healthy participation with an overall subscription of 3.87 times, investors appeared cautious once trading began, reflecting concerns over valuation and near-term growth visibility. The steep discount suggests that the market is looking for greater clarity on earnings stability, operational efficiency, and order flow consistency before re-rating the stock,” Jain said.

Advertisement
Also Read | Advance Agrolife shares make strong debut, list at 14% premium over IPO price

According to him, to recover lost ground, consistent performance and margin resilience will be key. In the absence of strong short-term triggers, he believes Om Freight Forwarders shares may remain range-bound as investors track quarterly numbers for signs of sustainable improvement.

The 122.31-crore Om Freight Forwarders IPO was open from September 29 to October 3, and was subscribed 3.87 times in total.

On Wednesday, Om Freight Forwarders shares ended at 86.60 apiece on the BSE, up 5% from their listing price, but down 35.85% from their IPO price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
 
 
Om Freight Forwarders
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsOm Freight Forwarders share price hits 5% upper circuit after weak listing. Should you buy, hold or sell?
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks