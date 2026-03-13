Om Power Transmission gets SEBI nod for raising funds through IPO launch. Details here

Upcoming IPO: Gujarat-based Om Power Transmission, a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Om Power Transmission Ltd.’s IPO is a book-built issue of 1 crore equity shares, consisting of a fresh issue of up to 0.90 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 0.10 crore equity shares.

The company proposes to use the proceeds from the issue toward funding capital expenditure, purchasing new machinery and equipment, debt repayment, meeting working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

In terms of financial performance, the company reported revenue of ₹27,943.51 lakh, EBITDA of ₹3,565.60 lakh, and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2,208.48 lakh for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

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About Om Power Transmission Om Power Transmission Limited is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, executing high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects delivered on a turnkey basis. Its services encompass design, engineering, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning, and comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Since its incorporation in 2011 in Gujarat, the company has developed EPC capabilities for transmission lines ranging from 11 kV to 400 kV and substations up to 220 kV. Its operations are divided into four verticals, including transmission line EPC projects, substation EPC projects, underground cabling projects, and O&M services for substations and transmission lines.

The company has commissioned over 1,000 circuit kilometers (CKM) of transmission lines and 11 substations, with more than 450 CKM of transmission lines and underground cable and four substations completed in the last three fiscal years.

Its unexecuted order book comprised 56 projects valued at ₹77,619.35 lakh, including 50 EPC and six O&M contracts, and it was operating and maintaining 134 substations as of August 31, 2025.

Its client base includes state utilities such as Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO) and other state electricity boards, as well as renewable energy developers and solar park operators, industrial and corporate clients, transportation and infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train Project), and long-term O&M clients across both public and private sectors.

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