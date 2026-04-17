Om Power Transmission shares off to a decent start, list at 6% premium over IPO price on NSE

Om Power Transmission listing: Shares of Om Power Transmission began trading at a premium of up to 6% in the Indian stock market on Friday, 17 April.
Om Power Transmission's share price debuted 6.29% higher at ₹186 on the NSE as against the initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹175. Meanwhile, on BSE, Om Power Transmission shares are listed at 181.10, a premium of 3.49%.
The listing was better than expectations as suggested by the grey market premium (GMP). Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today was just ₹2, signalling a listing pop of 1.14%.
The mainboard offer, worth ₹150.06 crore, was open for bidding from 9 April to 13 April. The allotment for the offer was finalised on 16 April, and the shares were credited to allottees on the same date, while the refund for non-allottees was initiated on the same date.
The offer received a decent response from investors, with the non-institutional investor (NII) quota booked the most at 7.06 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment was subscribed to 3.65 times, and the retail segment 1.54 times. Overall, Om Power Transmission's IPO subscription status was 3.33 times on the final day of bidding.
The offer comprised a fresh issue of 0.76 crore shares, amounting to ₹132.56 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.10 crore shares, worth ₹17.50 crore.
The company plans to use the fresh proceeds to fund capital expenditure needs, including the purchase of machinery and equipment, repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and funding long-term working capital needs, along with general corporate purposes.
Om Power Transmission IPO price band was set at ₹166 to ₹175 per share. Investors could apply for the offer in lots of 85 shares and multiples thereof.
Beeline Capital Advisors acted as the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar for the issue.
Om Power Transmission is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.