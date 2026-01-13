Omaxe share price jumps 15% despite weak trends in Indian stock market

Real estate development company, Omaxe, share price jumped more than 15% on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market, after the firm announced its plans to invest ₹500 crore in a real estate project, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Omaxe hit their intraday high level of ₹87 during Tuesday's market session, surging more than 19% in a day, while the intraday low level stood at ₹72.85 in the early trading session.

Omaxe share price today As of 2:23 p.m. (IST), Omaxe share price was trading 14.07% higher at ₹82.80 during Tuesday's market session, compared to ₹72.59 at the previous stock market close, NSE data shows.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee