Omaxe share price jumps 15% despite weak trends in Indian stock market

Real estate development company, Omaxe, share price jumped more than 15% on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market, after the firm announced its plans to invest ₹500 crore in a real estate project, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of Omaxe hit their intraday high level of ₹87 during Tuesday's market session, surging more than 19% in a day, while the intraday low level stood at ₹72.85 in the early trading session.
As of 2:23 p.m. (IST), Omaxe share price was trading 14.07% higher at ₹82.80 during Tuesday's market session, compared to ₹72.59 at the previous stock market close, NSE data shows.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.