Mint Market
Subscribe

Omaxe share price jumps 15% despite weak trends in Indian stock market

Omaxe share price jumps 15% despite weak trends in Indian stock market

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published13 Jan 2026, 02:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Omaxe shares jump 15% despite weak trends in Indian stock market
Omaxe shares jump 15% despite weak trends in Indian stock market
AI Quick Read

Real estate development company, Omaxe, share price jumped more than 15% on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, despite a weak trend in the Indian stock market, after the firm announced its plans to invest 500 crore in a real estate project, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of Omaxe hit their intraday high level of 87 during Tuesday's market session, surging more than 19% in a day, while the intraday low level stood at 72.85 in the early trading session.

Advertisement

Omaxe share price today

As of 2:23 p.m. (IST), Omaxe share price was trading 14.07% higher at 82.80 during Tuesday's market session, compared to 72.59 at the previous stock market close, NSE data shows.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
OmaxeIndian Stock MarketStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsOmaxe share price jumps 15% despite weak trends in Indian stock market
Read Next Story