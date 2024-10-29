OMC Q2 Review: IOC, HPCL, BPCL report double-digit fall in net profit on weak refining margins, LPG loss

BPCL reported a crash of nearly 72 per cent in its standalone net profit to ₹2,397 crore as refinery margins fell and marketing margins shrunk, compared to ₹8,501 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned OMC revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose marginally by one per cent to ₹1.17 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.16 lakh crore in the year-ago period.