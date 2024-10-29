OMC Q2 Review: IOC, HPCL, BPCL report double-digit fall in net profit on weak refining margins, LPG loss

OMC Q2 Review: Oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), reported a double-digit decline in their net profit during the July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25).
BPCL reported a crash of nearly 72 per cent in its standalone net profit to ₹2,397 crore as refinery margins fell and marketing margins shrunk, compared to ₹8,501 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned OMC revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose marginally by one per cent to ₹1.17 lakh crore, compared to ₹1.16 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess