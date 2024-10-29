OMC Q2 Review: IOC, HPCL, BPCL report double-digit fall in net profit on weak refining margins, LPG loss

Nikita Prasad
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:10 PM IST
OMC Q2 Review: Oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), reported a double-digit decline in their net profit during the July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

BPCL reported a crash of nearly 72 per cent in its standalone net profit to 2,397 crore as refinery margins fell and marketing margins shrunk, compared to 8,501 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned OMC revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose marginally by one per cent to 1.17 lakh crore, compared to 1.16 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:10 PM IST
