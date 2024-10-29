Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  OMC Q2 Review: IOC, HPCL, BPCL report double-digit fall in net profit on weak refining margins, LPG loss

OMC Q2 Review: IOC, HPCL, BPCL report double-digit fall in net profit on weak refining margins, LPG loss

Nikita Prasad

OMC Q2 Review: Weak refining margins hurt IOC, BPCL, HPCL; Net profit falls in double-digits

PETROL PRICES,PETROL PUMP

OMC Q2 Review: Oil marketing companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), reported a double-digit decline in their net profit during the July-September quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25).

BPCL reported a crash of nearly 72 per cent in its standalone net profit to 2,397 crore as refinery margins fell and marketing margins shrunk, compared to 8,501 crore in the corresponding period last year. The state-owned OMC revenue from operations in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose marginally by one per cent to 1.17 lakh crore, compared to 1.16 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
