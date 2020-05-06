Home > Markets > Stock Markets > Oil retailers' shares plunge as govt hikes excise on petrol, diesel

Mumbai: Shares of oil marketing companies tumbled 7-13% on Wednesday as the government hiked duties on petrol and diesel by 10 and 13 per litre, respectively.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) traded as much as 13% lower to 186.70 apiece on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) was 10% lower at 312.15. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) fell 7.49% to 72.85. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 393.17 points or 1.25% higher at 31,846.68.

The government late Tuesday hiked road and infrastructure cess by 8 for petrol and diesel and special additional excise duty (SAED) by 2 per litre and 5 per litre, respectively. While the road cess will only go into the Centre’s coffers, the hike on account of SAED will be passed on to states via devolution at 42%. States will get only 0.84 per litre in case of petrol and 2.1 in case of diesel.

Retail prices will not change as the price hike will be absorbed by oil marketing companies against the fall in crude prices.

The decision comes after several states increased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel making use of the lower price regime. The Delhi government on Tuesday increased VAT on petrol and diesel to 30% each, from 27% and 16.75%, respectively. As a result, the price of petrol in Delhi increased by 1.67 to 71.26 a litre and diesel by 7.10 to 69.29.


