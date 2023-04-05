OMC stocks in red after windfall tax cut; Adani Total dips 4%, BPCL, Indian Oil tumble. What to expect?3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:58 PM IST
- Sumit Singhania, Partner, Deloitte India said, withdrawal of windfall tax, except the reduced levy on diesel, is certainly a cheer for oil producing companies.
The majority of the oil market companies' (OMCs) stocks are in the red on Wednesday after the Centre slashed windfall tax gains. Adani Total Gas witnessed a sharp selloff, followed by BPCL, ONGC, and Indian Oil. Heavyweight Reliance Industries (RIL) is also under pressure. It is being said that the withdrawal of windfall tax, except the reduced levy on diesel is a positive for OMCs.
