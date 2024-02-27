OMC stocks off highs after Russia bans petrol exports for 6 months; IOC, HPCL down 3%
Russia on Tuesday ordered a six-month ban on gasoline exports from March 1 to keep prices stable amid rising demand from consumers and farmers.
Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) lost around three per cent earlier today after Russia announced a ban on petrol exports for the next six months. Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) traded lower after hitting back-to-back record highs in the last few weeks on lower international crude oil prices.
