OMC stocks on uptrend over lower crude oil prices; BPCL, HPCL see sharp gains, Indian Oil hits 52-week high
Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gained 3.5 per cent on Friday, December 15, to hit its new 52-week high mark of ₹124.95 apiece on the BSE.
Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend as noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).
