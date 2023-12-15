comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 15 2023 15:58:27
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 237.45 2.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 136.4 3.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.4 3.99%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 305.15 3.27%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.3 -0.4%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  OMC stocks on uptrend over lower crude oil prices; BPCL, HPCL see sharp gains, Indian Oil hits 52-week high
Back Back

OMC stocks on uptrend over lower crude oil prices; BPCL, HPCL see sharp gains, Indian Oil hits 52-week high

 Nikita Prasad

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gained 3.5 per cent on Friday, December 15, to hit its new 52-week high mark of ₹124.95 apiece on the BSE.

Indian oil petrol pump . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/MintPremium
Indian oil petrol pump . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend as noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). 

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gained 3.5 per cent on Friday, December 15, to hit its new 52-week high mark of 124.95 apiece on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) also gained nearly two per cent today to settle at 448.90 apiece on the BSE. 

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has jumped to 7.9 per litre compared to the historical margin of 3.5 per litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin has risen to 16.8 per litre compared to the historical margin of 11.3 per litre.

The brokerage had also highlighted that OMCs in India will find support with international crude oil prices sustaining below the $80 per barrel mark in the near-term. Upstream oil explorers including Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporatiion (ONGC) will be the key beneficiaries of low crude oil prices.

‘’Optimism on OMCs will be contingent on crude sustaining below ~$80/bbl with OMCs’ FY24 P/B valuations (at ~0.9x for HPCL/IOCL and 1.1x for BPCL) being only 10 per cent discount to historical average after recent rally,'' said JM Financials.

 

MORE TO COME

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Dec 2023, 09:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App