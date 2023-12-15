Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend as noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gained 3.5 per cent on Friday, December 15, to hit its new 52-week high mark of ₹124.95 apiece on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) also gained nearly two per cent today to settle at ₹448.90 apiece on the BSE.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that OMCs' gross auto-fuel marketing margin has jumped to ₹7.9 per litre compared to the historical margin of ₹3.5 per litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin has risen to ₹16.8 per litre compared to the historical margin of ₹11.3 per litre.

The brokerage had also highlighted that OMCs in India will find support with international crude oil prices sustaining below the $80 per barrel mark in the near-term. Upstream oil explorers including Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporatiion (ONGC) will be the key beneficiaries of low crude oil prices.

‘’Optimism on OMCs will be contingent on crude sustaining below ~$80/bbl with OMCs’ FY24 P/B valuations (at ~0.9x for HPCL/IOCL and 1.1x for BPCL) being only 10 per cent discount to historical average after recent rally,'' said JM Financials.

