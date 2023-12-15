Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  OMC stocks on uptrend over lower crude oil prices; BPCL, HPCL see sharp gains, Indian Oil hits 52-week high

OMC stocks on uptrend over lower crude oil prices; BPCL, HPCL see sharp gains, Indian Oil hits 52-week high

Nikita Prasad

  • Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gained 3.5 per cent on Friday, December 15, to hit its new 52-week high mark of 124.95 apiece on the BSE.

Indian oil petrol pump . Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) are on an uptrend as noted in the last few sessions over the declining prices of international crude oil as investors expect limited effects of supply cuts announced by the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) gained 3.5 per cent on Friday, December 15, to hit its new 52-week high mark of 124.95 apiece on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) also gained nearly two per cent today to settle at 448.90 apiece on the BSE.

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said in its latest report that OMCs’ gross auto-fuel marketing margin has jumped to 7.9 per litre compared to the historical margin of 3.5 per litre and gross auto-fuel integrated margin has risen to 16.8 per litre compared to the historical margin of 11.3 per litre.

The brokerage had also highlighted that OMCs in India will find support with international crude oil prices sustaining below the $80 per barrel mark in the near-term. Upstream oil explorers including Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporatiion (ONGC) will be the key beneficiaries of low crude oil prices.

‘’Optimism on OMCs will be contingent on crude sustaining below ~$80/bbl with OMCs’ FY24 P/B valuations (at ~0.9x for HPCL/IOCL and 1.1x for BPCL) being only 10 per cent discount to historical average after recent rally,'' said JM Financials.

MORE TO COME

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.