OMC stocks plunge 4-6% as markets crash 1%; brokerage suggests ‘sell’ on IOC, HPCL: Why are prices discounting?
Share prices of oil marketing companies (OMCs) are off highs and declined 4-6 per cent in their share prices on Wednesday, March 13, indicating a phasing-off in a broader rally picked by the stocks earlier this year over lower crude oil prices. Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) faced selling pressure today amid a broader stock market crash driven by small- and mid-cap indexes that logged their worst session in over two years.
