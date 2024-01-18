OMC stocks recover off lows after OPEC's bullish demand forecast; BPCL up 3%, IOC, HPCL hit 52-week highs
Shares of IOC hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹145.60 apiece on the BSE. Similarly, shares of HPCL surged significantly and were locked at five per cent upper circuit to also hit a new record-high.
Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) recovered off lows and scored record-high levels on Thursday, January 18, a day after the the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) provided a bullish demand growth forecast for oil markets, despite the ongoing geopolitical conflicts.
