Shares of Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) recovered off lows and scored record-high levels on Thursday, January 18, a day after the the Organistation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) provided a bullish demand growth forecast for oil markets, despite the ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

Shares of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹145.60 apiece on the BSE. Similarly, shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) surged significantly and were locked at five per cent upper circuit to hit a 52-week high mark of ₹461.80 apiece on the BSE.

Additionally, shares of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) rose around three per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹480.75 against a 52-week high of ₹482.05 apiece on the BSE. BPCL will announce its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24) on January 29, 2024.

What OPEC predicts for oil markets

OPEC stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and said 2025 will see a robust increase in oil use, led by China and the Middle East, in a surprise early prediction.

The 2025 forecast is in line with the OPEC's view oil use will keep rising for the next two decades, in contrast to bodies such as the International Energy Agency, which predicts it will peak by 2030 as the world shifts to cleaner energy.

OPEC, in a monthly report, said world oil demand will rise by 1.85 million barrels per day in 2025 to 106.21 million bpd. For 2024, OPEC saw demand growth of 2.25 million bpd, unchanged from last month.

In 2025, OPEC anticipates an increase in global economic growth to 2.8 per cent from 2.6 per cent this year in part because of interest rate cuts. China, the Middle East and India will drive the increase in oil consumption, said OPEC.

OPEC adjusted its production figures lower to reflect the exit from the group of Angola, announced by Luanda last month and said that, as of December, its crude output amounted to 26.5 per cent of the world oil market.

Additionally, the International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises industrialised countries, on Thursday predicted global consumption would rise by 1.24 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024. This is the third consecutive upward revision in as many months but was well below OPEC's 2.25 million bpd projection.

OMCs headed for weaker Q3 scorecards: Brokerages

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials said that OMCs are likely to report huge crude inventory loss of $3-5/bbl due to steep sequential decline of $16/bbl in Brent crude price (average of $78/bbl in December 2023 compared to $94/bbl in September 2023).

Also, OMCs’ weighted average auto-fuel gross marketing margin has moderated to ₹2.8/litre in the December quarter, compared to ₹3.3/litre in the preceding September quarter (and lower-than-normalised margin of ₹3.5/litre), according to the brokerage. Hence, JM Financials expects OMCs' EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to decline 50-70 per cent sequentially.

‘’We believe the risk-reward has turned unfavourable and downgrade HPCL to SELL (from BUY, revised target price (TP) of ₹370), IOCL to SELL (from HOLD, revised TP of ₹110) and BPCL to HOLD (from BUY, revised TP of ₹450),'' said the brokerage.

Domestic brokerage ShareKhan by BNP Paribas has also downgrraded all OMC stocks to ‘hold’ as H2FY24 earnings outlook is subdued considering weak refining and marketing margin and concern of steep cut in petrol/diesel prices given 2024 is an election year.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!