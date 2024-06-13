OMC stocks under pressure over demand outlook, price risks; HPCL emerges Motilal's preferred pick: Here's why
HPCL has emerged as Motilal Oswal's preferred OMC stock pick amid a grim outlook on fundamentals and growth prospects of the oil majors in near-term.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) will likely remain under pressure due to the slim global demand outlook of 2025 and elevated price risks, resulting in weak fundamentals in the near-term. Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted that the oil demand growth is estimated at one million barrels per day (mbd) while global oil supply growth is estimated at 1.8 mb/d.
