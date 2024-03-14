OMC, tyre, paint among other stocks in focus on March 15 after govt lifts 2-year long freeze on petrol, diesel prices
With effect from Friday, March 15, prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by ₹2 per litre across states, according to news agency ANI.
Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), oil and gas explorers, aviation, tyre, logistics, and paint stocks will be in focus during tomorrow's trading session (March 15), after the government today lifted the freeze on retail prices of petrol and diesel for the first time since May 2022. This has been the longest hiatus on fuel rates in the last two decades.
