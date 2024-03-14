Active Stocks
OMC, tyre, paint among other stocks in focus on March 15 after govt lifts 2-year long freeze on petrol, diesel prices

Nikita Prasad

With effect from Friday, March 15, prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by ₹2 per litre across states, according to news agency ANI.

In Picture: Indian Oil petrol pump. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
In Picture: Indian Oil petrol pump. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs), oil and gas explorers, aviation, tyre, logistics, and paint stocks will be in focus during tomorrow's trading session (March 15), after the government today lifted the freeze on retail prices of petrol and diesel for the first time since May 2022. This has been the longest hiatus on fuel rates in the last two decades.

With effect from Friday, March 15, prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by 2 per litre across all states. In the national capital Delhi, the retail price of a litre of petrol and diesel will both fall by 2 to 94.72 and 87.62 respectively, the oil and petroleum ministry said in a post on social media platform X.

Stocks to watch on March 15 after fuel price reduction

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and oil explorers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Oil India, and others may witness a slide in their respective stocks as the reduction in retail rates passed on to consumers may hurt the refining margins and inventories of the companies.

 

Petrol, diesel rates from March 15

The new prices will be effective from 6 am on Friday, the ministry said, adding the lower prices would also help control inflation. "Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 5.8 million heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 60 million cars and 270 million two-wheelers," the ministry said.

The price reductions will vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT). According to the petroleum ministry, the educed petrol and diesel prices will benefit the citizens through:
-More disposable income
-Boost for tourism and travel industries
-Control over inflation
-Increased consumer confidence and spending
-Reduced expenses for businesses dependent on transportation
-Enhanced profitability for logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors
-Reduced outgo for farmers on tractor operations and pump sets.

 

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 14 Mar 2024, 10:31 PM IST
