OMCs HPCL, BPCL and IOCL surge up to 40% in November; will this rally continue?
Dolat has a target price of ₹550 for BPCL, implying an over 25% upside. Meanwhile, it has targets of ₹450 and ₹137 for HPCL and IOC, indicating a 30% and 18% upside, respectively.
Oil marketing companies have been in focus on the back of stellar stock performances after they posted robust September-quarter earnings. All three stocks rose over 20 percent in the previous month (November) and have continued their upward trend well in December till now.
