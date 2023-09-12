comScore
OMCs incur losses on petrol, diesel sales as Brent rises to $91/bbl; Kotak cuts Q2 growth outlook for IOC, HPCL, BPCL

 12 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM IST Nikita Prasad

Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has ‘reduced’ their ratings on all three OMC stocks and has said that the companies have incurred losses over petrol and diesel sales with frozen retail prices and high crude oil rates.

Brent crude now hovers above the $91/bbl mark. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)Premium
Brent crude now hovers above the $91/bbl mark. (Picture Credits: ONGC official website)

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPLC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) saw a downgrade in their July-September quarter (Q2) growth outlook after international crude oil prices sharply rose above $91 per barrel. Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has ‘reduced’ their ratings on all three OMC stocks and has said that the companies have incurred losses over petrol and diesel sales with frozen retail prices and high crude oil rates.

Additionally, shares of auto and oil refineries and marketing firms declined on Tuesday, on the backdrop of suggestions on the need to levy an additional 10 per cent tax on diesel-run vehicles to help cut emissions.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said there was a need to levy an additional 10 per cent tax on diesel-run vehicles to help cut emissions, but later clarified that there was no proposal under government consideration to impose such a tax.

MORE TO COME..

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM IST
