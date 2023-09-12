OMCs incur losses on petrol, diesel sales as Brent rises to $91/bbl; Kotak cuts Q2 growth outlook for IOC, HPCL, BPCL1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has ‘reduced’ their ratings on all three OMC stocks and has said that the companies have incurred losses over petrol and diesel sales with frozen retail prices and high crude oil rates.
Oil marketing companies (OMCs) including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPLC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) saw a downgrade in their July-September quarter (Q2) growth outlook after international crude oil prices sharply rose above $91 per barrel. Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities has ‘reduced’ their ratings on all three OMC stocks and has said that the companies have incurred losses over petrol and diesel sales with frozen retail prices and high crude oil rates.
