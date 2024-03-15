Active Stocks
OMCs recovered losses from 2-year freeze on fuel rates with combined profit of ₹69,000 crore in FY24

Written By Nikita Prasad

The freeze on fuel rates was finally lifted today at 6:00 am as the central government announced on Thursday a hike of ₹2 pe litre on petrol and diesel will be implemented starting from March 15.

OMCs recouped losses registered by the oil crisis in FY24 Premium
OMCs recouped losses registered by the oil crisis in FY24

India's three major state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) posted a combined net profit of 69,000 crore in the current financial year till the October-December quarter (Q3FY24). 

The OMCs have recouped losses registered in 2022 over frozen retail prices of petrol, diesel rates after international crude oil prices soared to a 14-year mark with Brent hitting $140 per barrel in March 2022 due to the Russia-Ukraine war-led spike. 

OMCs losses registered in 2022

The state-run refiners registered a combined net loss of 21,201.18 crore during April-September 2022 despite accounting for 22,000 crore announced but-not-paid liquified petroleum gas (LPG) subsidy for the previous two years.

The fuel price freeze that began on April 6, 2022, had a loss as high as 17.4 a= per litre of petrol and 27.7 per litre of diesel for the week ended June 24, 2022. However, subsequent softening led to losses being eliminated. The three firms had a margin of 11 per litre on petrol and a loss of 2-3 per litre on diesel.

A subsequent softening of international oil prices and the government giving out LPG subsidies supported IOC and BPCL to report annualised profit for 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), however, HPCL was in the red.

The three oil majors, which control roughly 90 per cent of India's fuel market, had 'voluntarily' not changed petrol, diesel and cooking gas or LPG prices for almost two years, resulting in losses when input costs were higher and profits when raw material prices were lower. The freeze on fuel rates was finally lifted today at 6:00 am as the central government announced on Thursday a hike of 2 pe litre on petrol and diesel will be implemented starting from March 15.

OMCs back to profit in FY24 (So far!)

The OMCs reported a remarkable turnaround in the current fiscal year with IOC, BPCL, and HPCL posting record earnings in the first two quarters (April-June and July-September) when international oil prices - against which domestic rates are benchmarked - almost halved to $72 per barrel from a year ago.

International prices rose again in the subsequent quarter to $90, leading to a moderation of their earnings. They are now hoovering in $82-83 a barrel range.

 

 

Published: 15 Mar 2024, 09:52 PM IST
