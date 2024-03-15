OMCs recovered losses from 2-year freeze on fuel rates with combined profit of ₹69,000 crore in FY24
The freeze on fuel rates was finally lifted today at 6:00 am as the central government announced on Thursday a hike of ₹2 pe litre on petrol and diesel will be implemented starting from March 15.
India's three major state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) posted a combined net profit of ₹69,000 crore in the current financial year till the October-December quarter (Q3FY24).
