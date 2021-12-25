Omicron to keep markets on the edge in last week of 2021

“The week may see sectoral rotation, with beaten-down industries gaining traction. Because the underlying tone in realty and auto is optimistic, a purchase on dips approach can be used. IT is gaining momentum and trading at all-time highs, aided by Accenture’s stellar performance. Banks, on the other hand, remain weak and are unlikely to see significant buying until the end of the year. Investors can further examine the monthly expiry rollover data to capitalize on sectoral rotation and identify if the Santa Claus rally will occur," Shah said.