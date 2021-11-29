Omicron-led uncertainty may keep markets jumpy

On Monday, the BSE Sensex gained 153.43 points, or 0.27%, to end the day at 57,260.58. The Nifty rose 27.50 points, or 0.16%, to 17,053.95. “We expect the market to witness elevated volatility in the near term. While the impact of the new variant on hospitalization, and mortality remains unknown, and it is still undetected in India, we expect the elevated volatility to continue till more clarity and data emerge on this variant’s trajectory," Gautam Duggad, head of research, institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.