Omkarm Capital gets SEBI nod for category 2 AIF related to infrastructure logistics strategy1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:55 PM IST
In a major step to execute India plan across alternative assets,Omkarm Capital received permission from SEBI for Category 2 AIF
Taking a step closer to its aim of 300 crore investment vehicle for infrastructure logistics strategy, Omkarm Capital received green signal from SEBI for Category 2 AIF.
