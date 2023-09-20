comScore
Omkarm Capital gets SEBI nod for category 2 AIF related to infrastructure logistics strategy
Taking a step closer to its aim of 300 crore investment vehicle for infrastructure logistics strategy, Omkarm Capital received green signal from SEBI for Category 2 AIF.

With this AIF, the capital firm plans to create 300 crore investment for the infrastructure logistics space. The investment strategy blends periodic income distribution alongside capital growth.

“High quality physical infrastructure logistics is a critical backbone for a country. A backbone because it provides the platform on which businesses are conducted that would enable this growth for India. And the demand for capital there is immense thereby making it a highly scalable asset class," said Kaustav Saha, Managing Director, Omkarm Capital.

The Advisory board of Omkarm includes industry stalwarts like Somak Ghosh and Shailesh Ghorpade. Somak is a veteran banker and is now the Founder of Contrarian Dhrishti, an investment firm that manages a SEBI registered AIF for growth companies with social impact. Shailesh is the Founding Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Exfinity, an investment firm managing SEBI registered funds and focusing on deep technology companies.

The company is backed by Czar Capital, which is its anchor investor. Czar Capital is the Indian arm of a marquee single family office (Kothari Family) that has presence in India as well as in the US.

“As a family office investor, we are meticulous with risk management and as a result, prioritise capital protection. Given the current growth-starved world scenario, we believe India is now a global investment destination and needs to be on the radar from a global as well as a domestic investor perspective. This was augmented by India receiving its highest ever FDI in FY22 at USD 83.6 bn," said Lavneesh Mohan, Director, Czar Capital.

About Omkarm Capital

Omkarm is an Bengaluru-based alternative asset manager. The alternative asset manager takes a stable approach to identify areas that deliver sustainable value, one that will drive the economy of tomorrow and make a wider impact. 

Updated: 20 Sep 2023, 10:55 PM IST
