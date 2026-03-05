Omnitech Engineering share price jumps 10% after weak debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Omnitech Engineering share price rallied over 10% after making a weak debut in the Indian stock market today. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date was today, 5 March 2026, and the shares are listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Precision-engineered components maker Omnitech Engineering shares were listed at ₹202 apiece on NSE, a discount of 11% to its issue price of ₹227 per share.

On BSE, Omnitech Engineering share price was listed at ₹205 apiece, a discount of nearly 10% to the IPO price.

However, the stock saw buying interest after a weak debut. Omnitech Engineering shares rallied as much as 9.26% from its listing price to ₹224 apiece on the BSE. At the high price, the stock was still down from its issue price.

Omnitech Engineering IPO listing was weaker than the Street estimates as indicated in the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today signalled listing with around 2-3% discount.

Should you buy, sell or hold Omnitech Engineering shares after listing? Omnitech Engineering made a weak stock market debut, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. Fundamentally, the company manufactures high-precision, safety-critical components for global OEMs and serves 256+ customers across 24 countries, with nearly 79% of revenue coming from exports.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart noted that Omnitech Engineering has a healthy order book of ₹1,764.78 crore (about 5.5x FY25 revenue), which provides decent revenue visibility.

Also Read | Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust InvIT IPO price band set at ₹99-100 per unit

Omnitech Engineering IPO proceeds will be used for setting up new manufacturing facilities in Rajkot, investing in solar equipment, and partial debt repayment. However, she said that relatively high borrowings and competition from peers such as Azad Engineering, MTAR Technologies, and PTC Industries keep the near-term outlook cautious.

“Overall, Omnitech Engineering share price carries a neutral to slightly cautious bias; short-term traders should maintain a stop loss at ₹190, while long-term investors can hold with a stop loss at ₹175,” said Nyati.

Omnitech Engineering IPO was open from February 25 to 27. The IPO price band was set at ₹216 to ₹227 per share.

Omnitech Engineering IPO issue was subscribed 1.14 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 33%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 73%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.86% subscription.

At 12:55 PM, Omnitech Engineering share price was trading at ₹216.40 apiece on the BSE, up by 5.56% from its listing price, while down by 4.67% from its issue price.