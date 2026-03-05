Omnitech Engineering share price makes weak debut, lists at 11% discount to the IPO price

Omnitech Engineering share price made a lacklustre debut in the Indian stock market on Thursday, March 5, by listing at 11% discount to the IPO price of ₹227 per share.

Omnitech Engineering share price opened at ₹202 on NSE and ₹205 on BSE. This means that the IPO allottees made a loss of 11% over the Omnitech Engineering IPO listing.

The listing of the Omnitech Engineering IPO fell short of market expectations, which had pointed to a flat debut based on grey market premium (GMP) trends. Ahead of the listing, the GMP of the Omnitech Engineering IPO stood at ₹0, suggesting that the estimated listing price would likely be in line with the issue price.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

