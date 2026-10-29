On fast lane! Highway infra stock jumps 65% in a month; what's behind momentum? Experts' views, target price, stop-loss

Stock market today: Shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd came under the profit-booking trigger during the early morning session on Thursday. However, the fall could be a good opportunity for the value pickers, looking for the unsung heroes of the Indian stock market. In one month's time, Highway Infrastructure's share price has rallied from ₹43.26 to ₹71.80 per share, delivering more than 65% returns to its shareholders.
According to stock market experts, Highway Infrastructure's share price has rallied over the month for these 4 reasons: strong toll collection order wins, attractive corporate actions such as a ₹409 crore fundraise through the preferential route, the acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in the Indore-based real estate company, and strong financial numbers.
Highlighting the reasons that are fueling Highway Infrastructure shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “There have been multiple reasons for the strong rally in Highway Infrastructure shares. Strong order wins, sustained order flow, ₹49 crore fundraising, acquiring 51% controling stake in Indore-based real estate company, and strong financials of the company, were the combination of reasons, which attracted strong buying in this stock.”
Decoding the technical chart pattern of Highway Infrastructure shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock is facing a hurdle at ₹78. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect a fresh bull trend in the stock. So, fresh buying is allowed only above ₹78, as the stock has already rallied a lot. Existing shareholders can hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹68.”
Ojha said that fresh investors can also initiate buying if the stock comes to the ₹70- ₹72 range, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹65. The stock may drop sharply if it fails to sustain above ₹65.
The small-cap company recently secured two user fee collection contracts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), together worth about ₹431.86 crore. At its meeting on 14 October 2026, the Board also approved a preferential issue of warrants to the promoter group, an increase in authorised share capital, and the acquisition of a controlling stake in Indore Highway Real Estates Private Limited.
Throughout September and October 2026, Highway Infrastructure bagged cumulative tolling and expressway mandates totalling ₹431.86 crore, with ₹245+ crore across key high-traffic corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (including UPEIDA's Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Velanchettiyur Fee Plaza).
At its board meeting in mid-October 2026, the company approved a ₹49 crore preferential issue of convertible warrants to the promoter group, an increase in authorised share capital, and a deal to acquire a controlling 51% stake in Indore Highway Real Estates Private Limited, signalling strong internal backing and balance-sheet expansion.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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