On Muhurat Trading 2026 Diwali, Zee Entertainment shares in rocket mode; 11% jump on buyback, interim dividend news

Muhurat Trading 2026: Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises jumped over 11% on Sunday, 8 November, in the special Muhurat trading session after the company announced that its board of directors will meet on Thursday, November 12, to discuss measures aimed at addressing investor concerns following the recent decline in its share price.

The board will also consider a proposal for a buyback of fully paid-up equity shares, payment of an interim dividend or other measures intended to reinforce investor confidence and enhance long-term shareholder value.

In an exchange filing dated November 6, Zee Entertainment said the board meeting would examine and discuss the views and concerns expressed by investors regarding the recent decline in the company's market price.

Board meeting details Zee Entertainment board to consider share buyback, interim dividend

The company said the board would consider various measures in the interests of Zee Entertainment and its shareholders, including a potential share buyback and interim dividend.

However, the company clarified that no decision had been taken on any of these proposals as of the date of the filing. The proposals remain subject to consideration and approval by the board, in accordance with applicable laws.

Zee Entertainment said, "The Board will also consider various measures in the interests of the Company and its shareholders, including a proposal for buy-back of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, payment of interim dividend or any other measure that will meet the objectives set forth hereinabove, in accordance with applicable laws."

The company has also announced the closure of its trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives.

In accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, and the company's code of conduct, the trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the disclosure of the outcome of the board meeting.

Stock price trend The stock jumped as much as 11.1% to its day's high of ₹71. It had hit its 52-week high of ₹118.40 in June 2026 and its 52-week low of ₹60.63 on 4 November 2026.

It has gained around 3% in 1 wee but shed 0.5% in 1 month, 28% in 3 months and 31% in the last 1 year.

Zee Entertainment share price: Media stock soars 1% as board to consider buyback, interim dividend on November 12

Zee Q2 Results Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a 40% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹45.6 crore for the September quarter, marking the second consecutive quarter of profit decline. The fall came amid flat advertising revenue growth and lower sales and services.

Operating revenue, however, increased 13% year-on-year to ₹2,224.6 crore, driven by subscription income. Profit attributable to shareholders stood at ₹47.8 crore. Sequentially, net profit declined 39%, while revenue rose 17%. EBITDA margin fell to 3.2%.

CEO Punit Goenka said the company navigated geopolitical volatility and macroeconomic headwinds through its entrepreneurial approach and long-term vision. He highlighted Zee5's doubled revenue and a 30% year-on-year increase in subscription revenue, supported by multilingual entertainment offerings and global sports content. Goenka said Zee5 was well-positioned to drive growth and capture a larger share of the attention economy.