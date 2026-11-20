Stock to buy | Share to buy: Shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd have been on top lane for the last six months. Highway Infrastructure shares have risen from ₹54.32 to ₹85 per share in one month, logging more than 56% rise in this time. In the last six months, the small-cap stock under ₹100 has rallied from ₹47.50 to ₹85, delivering more than 75% returns to its shareholders, who remained invested in this infra stock throughout this period.

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Highway Infrastructure share price today opened lower at ₹83.80 per share on the NSE, but soon gathered momentum and climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹85. According to stock market experts, Highway Infrastructure shares have given a technical breakout at ₹79 and it is on the cusp of giving another technical breakout at ₹88. They said that strong order book and fresh receipt of orders are the major reason for the continuous rally in Highway Infrastructure shares. After the fresh breakout, we can expect the stock to toucn ₹95 soon, experts said.

Highway Infrastructure share price Speaking on the reasons that are fueling Highway Infrastructure shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The stock is looking strong from both fundamental and technical perspective. The stock is rising after the recent receipt of fresh orders and a strong order book of the company. The company has received three projects in one day, which amounts to around ₹630 crore. The company recently acquired 51% controling stake in Indore-based real estate company.”

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Highway Infrastructure share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Highway Infrastructure shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock has receintly given a trechnical breakout at ₹79, and it is looking positive on the technial chart pattern. The stock is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at ₹88. After a decisive breakout above ₹88, Highway Infrastructure shares may soon touch ₹95.”

Ojha advised existing shareholders of the company to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹76 and hold the scrip for the upside target of ₹95. For the fresh investors, Ojha said that ₹82-80 can be a good buying and accumulation range. One can accumulate or buy the stock if it comes in the ₹82-80 per share zone, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹76.

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Highway Infrastructure fresh orders On Thursday, the company informed the Indian exchanges about the receipt of three fresh orders in one day. Those three orders amounted to around ₹630 crore. Those three fresh orders include the execution of Contract Agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for two toll plaza projects in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, along with the receipt of a Letter of Commencement from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a major infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh.

Palayam Fee Plaza, Tamil Nadu The Company has executed a Contract Agreement with NHAI for the operation and collection of user fees at Palayam Fee Plaza, located at Km 154/500 of NH-44 on the Krishnagiri–Thumbipadi section in Tamil Nadu. The scope also includes maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks.

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Operations are scheduled to commence from November 24, 2026, for a period of one year. The project is worth ₹340.08 crore.

Baiti Kala Fee Plaza, Uttar Pradesh The Company has also executed a Contract Agreement with NHAI for user fee collection at Baiti Kala Fee Plaza on the four-lane Sultanpur–Varanasi section of NH-56 (New NH-731), Uttar Pradesh. The scope includes upkeep and maintenance of the adjacent toilet blocks.

Operations are scheduled to commence from December 30, 2026, for a period of one year. The project is worth ₹198.31 crore.

CISF 12th Reserve Battalion, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh Further strengthening its EPC infrastructure vertical, the Company has received a Letter of Commencement from CPWD for the planning, designing and construction of residential and non-residential infrastructure under Phase-I of the CISF 12th Reserve Battalion establishment at Village Jamunia Talab, Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.

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The project will be executed on EPC Mode-I, with an execution period of two years. The project is worth ₹198.31 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).