Paytm share price hits upper circuit after touching 52-week low. Buy or wait?
Paytm share price is rising after the newsbreak of Epay, which agreed to leverage its license to assist Paytm in onboarding new customers, say experts
Stock market today: Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, aka Paytm, witnessed a strong rebound after touching a 52-week low in early morning sessions on Thursday. Paytm share price today opened downside and touched a 52-week low of ₹310 apiece, but the One 97 share price witnessed a strong rebound and touched an intraday high of ₹333. While touching this intraday high, Paytm share price also hit 5 percent upper circuit. According to stock market experts, Paytm shares are rising after the newsbreak of Epay, which agreed to leverage its license to assist Paytm in onboarding new customers after the recent RBI restrictions. They said that Paytm shares have a strong base at ₹300 apiece levels, and it may touch ₹420 to ₹430 per share level once it breaches the immediate hurdle placed at 370 per share mark.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started