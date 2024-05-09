Active Stocks
Thu May 09 2024 12:43:55
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,038.50 2.60%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.40 -0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.95 0.19%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 300.15 -0.58%
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,302.25 -5.25%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Paytm share price hits upper circuit after touching 52-week low. Buy or wait?
BackBack

Paytm share price hits upper circuit after touching 52-week low. Buy or wait?

Asit Manohar

Paytm share price is rising after the newsbreak of Epay, which agreed to leverage its license to assist Paytm in onboarding new customers, say experts

One 97 Communications share price may bottom out for short term once it breaches the immediate hurdle placed at ₹370 apiece level, say experts. (Photo: Mint)Premium
One 97 Communications share price may bottom out for short term once it breaches the immediate hurdle placed at 370 apiece level, say experts. (Photo: Mint)

Stock market today: Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, aka Paytm, witnessed a strong rebound after touching a 52-week low in early morning sessions on Thursday. Paytm share price today opened downside and touched a 52-week low of 310 apiece, but the One 97 share price witnessed a strong rebound and touched an intraday high of 333. While touching this intraday high, Paytm share price also hit 5 percent upper circuit. According to stock market experts, Paytm shares are rising after the newsbreak of Epay, which agreed to leverage its license to assist Paytm in onboarding new customers after the recent RBI restrictions. They said that Paytm shares have a strong base at 300 apiece levels, and it may touch 420 to 430 per share level once it breaches the immediate hurdle placed at 370 per share mark.

Why is Paytm's share price rising today?

Discussing the factors that propelled Paytm's share price from 52-week lows, Amit Goel, Co-Founder & Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, underscored the strategic partnership with Epay as a significant catalyst. He noted, "Today, Paytm's share price hit the upper circuit, signaling positive news after a period of challenges. The RBI's restrictions had affected Paytm's ability to onboard new customers and operate its digital wallet, impacting the company's credibility. However, the situation took a turn for the better with Epay, a seasoned player in the Indian market for over a decade, stepping in. Epay's agreement to leverage its license to assist Paytm in resolving this issue, lending its infrastructure to Paytm and enabling the company to continue providing its digital services, has injected optimism into the market."

Also Read: Why is Indian stock market falling for five straight sessions?

Paytm share price target

On the suggestions to investors regarding Paytm shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, “Paytm share price has made a crucial base at 300 apiece level on the technical chart pattern. On the upper side, Paytm shares face a hurdle at the 370 per share level. On breaching above this level, one can assume that the stock has bottomed out for a short term. However, once the stock breaches the 440 hurdle on a closing basis, one can assume that the stock has finally bottomed out. Those with Paytm shares in their portfolio can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at 300 per share for the immediate target of 370. Those with a medium-term view can hold the scrip further for 2-3 months target of 430 apiece."

Providing advice to potential investors, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi suggested, "Fresh investors can consider buying Paytm shares at the current market price for a short-term target of 370 per share, with a stop loss at 300 per share levels. However, the stock's potential can be fully realized in the medium to long term once it surpasses the 370 hurdle. This breakthrough could propel the stock to reach 420 to 430 per level. In the long term, if the stock gives a channel breakout above 440 per share level on a closing basis, it could potentially reach 740 to 750 apiece levels, offering a promising investment opportunity."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 May 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue