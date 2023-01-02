One largecap and one midcap chemical stock to buy, as per JM Financial1 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 01:09 PM IST
- Its top stock picks in the chemicals space are SRF in largecaps and Navin fluorine in midcaps
On a note on Indian chemicals sector, brokerage and research firm JM Financial said that amidst demand slowdown and high energy prices in Europe, contracted players provide high volume off-take visibility. Further, if any slowdown in offtake can be reversed in subsequent quarters. Hence, the brokerage house has prefered contracted players, SRF in the largecaps and Navin in the midcaps.
