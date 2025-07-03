One MobiKwik shares rise after THIS Sebi approval; Check full details inside

Shares of the fintech firm One MobiKwik jumped over 4% intraday during Thursday's stock market session after the capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), issued a ‘Certificate of Registration’ to one of the company's subsidiaries, according to an exchange filing on 3 July 2025.

According to the filing data, Sebi issued the broker registration certificate to Mobikwik Securities Broking Pvt. Ltd. This will allow the company to carry on the activities of buying, selling, or dealing in securities, clearing and settlement of trades, and other activities permitted by the stock exchanges.

“We wish to inform the stock exchanges that the Securities and Exchange Board of India has issued the Certificate of Registration to operate as ‘stockbroker/clearing member’ to Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), a wholly-owned Subsidiary of the company,” said the company in the BSE filing.

The certificate is effective from 1 July 2025, and it does not have an expiry date.

One MobiKwik Share Price Trend One MobiKwik share price closed 2.45% higher at ₹247.20 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹241.30 in the previous market close. The company announced the Sebi approval update during the afternoon session of the stock market on 3 July 2025.

Shares of the fintech firm have lost more than 49.22% since they were listed in the Indian stock market in December 2024. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, One Mobikwik shares have lost 59%.

One MobiKwik share hit its 52-week high at ₹698.30 on 26 December 2025, while the 52-week low is at ₹226.85 on 9 May 2025, according to BSE data. As of the stock market close on 3 July 2025, the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,931.92 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.