One-fifth of Nifty 500 stocks trade below pre-covid levels

“While benchmark indices have touched record highs in the last couple of weeks, there are still a large number of stocks which are trading below their pre-covid prices. We believe that ambiguity over earnings recovery for select sectors against the backdrop of covid-19 and deterioration in margins along with increased working capital needs weighed on stock performances. We believe that the ramp-up in vaccination programme and opening-up of complete economy in ensuing months would be key catalysts for sectors like hospitality, tours and travels, hotels, etc." said Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities.