Shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions, the listed parent of digital lending platform Kissht, have delivered a strong rally, rising 65% over the past six months and gaining 103% from their IPO issue price of ₹171. The stock's sharp run-up comes amid improving financial performance, strong growth in assets under management (AUM) and a recent credit rating upgrade for its lending arm.

The latest trigger came on 17 November, when Kissht announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) had upgraded the long-term credit rating of its lending subsidiary, Si Creva Capital Services, to 'IND A'/Stable from 'IND A-'/Stable. The upgrade reflects an improvement in profitability, disciplined lending practices and a stronger capital position.

So, what is driving the company's growth, and what do its latest financial numbers reveal?

Credit rating upgrade puts Kissht's financial strength in focus The rating upgrade covers ₹1,000 crore of non-convertible debentures and ₹650 crore of bank loan facilities. Ind-Ra also reaffirmed the company's ₹250 crore commercial paper programme at 'IND A1'.

A key factor behind the upgrade was the improvement in Si Creva's capital adequacy ratio, which stood at 34.76% as of 30 September 2026, compared with 25.28% at the end of FY26.

The upgrade signals improving financial resilience at the lending subsidiary, supported by stronger capitalisation and better profitability.

AUM grows 68%, profit doubles in Q2 FY27 OnEMI reported a strong performance for the September quarter, with its assets under management rising 68% year-on-year to ₹9,317 crore. Its profit after tax (PAT) doubled to ₹125 crore from the year-ago period.

The company's AUM also increased 16% sequentially, while profit after tax rose 32% from the preceding quarter.

Its annualised return on average AUM (RoAAUM) stood at 5.78%, while return on average equity (RoAE) came in at 21.65%. Diluted earnings per share increased 51% to ₹7.1 from ₹4.7 in the corresponding quarter last year.

The customer base also continued to expand, with the cumulative number of customers served crossing 12.80 million, up 22% year-on-year.

Kissht targets over 60% AUM growth in FY27 The company expects its AUM to grow by more than 60% in FY27, while credit costs are projected to decline by over 15% year-on-year.

Commenting on the rating upgrade, Ranvir Singh, Founder and CEO of Kissht, said it reflected the company's focus on careful underwriting, robust collections and a scalable, technology-led platform.

The expected improvement in credit costs, alongside continued AUM expansion, will be important to watch as the company seeks to sustain its growth momentum.

₹ 832 crore preferential issue completed in November On 11 November, OnEMI announced that it had allotted 2,64,93,882 equity shares to 34 investors at ₹314.11 per share, completing a preferential issue worth ₹832.20 crore.

The board had approved the allotment on 23 October, while the new shares received trading approval from the BSE and NSE on 8 November.

The allotment increased the company's paid-up equity capital from ₹17.81 crore to ₹20.46 crore, with the newly issued shares accounting for around 13% of the enlarged share capital.

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Technical Views OnEMI Technology Solutions share price opened at ₹340.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹347.40, and an intraday low of ₹339.75 apiece.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research, SAHI, said the stock has eased off from its highs near ₹388, and the key level to watch is ₹335. If the stock holds this level, some stability can be seen around it. A break below ₹335 would also trigger a 50-hour EMA breakdown, which would lead the stock lower towards ₹320 to ₹300.