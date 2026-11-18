Shares of OnEMI Technology Solutions, the listed parent of digital lending platform Kissht, have delivered a strong rally, rising 65% over the past six months and gaining 103% from their IPO issue price of ₹171. The stock's sharp run-up comes amid improving financial performance, strong growth in assets under management (AUM) and a recent credit rating upgrade for its lending arm.

Advertisement

The latest trigger came on 17 November, when Kissht announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) had upgraded the long-term credit rating of its lending subsidiary, Si Creva Capital Services, to 'IND A'/Stable from 'IND A-'/Stable. The upgrade reflects an improvement in profitability, disciplined lending practices and a stronger capital position.

So, what is driving the company's growth, and what do its latest financial numbers reveal?

Credit rating upgrade puts Kissht's financial strength in focus The rating upgrade covers ₹1,000 crore of non-convertible debentures and ₹650 crore of bank loan facilities. Ind-Ra also reaffirmed the company's ₹250 crore commercial paper programme at 'IND A1'.

A key factor behind the upgrade was the improvement in Si Creva's capital adequacy ratio, which stood at 34.76% as of 30 September 2026, compared with 25.28% at the end of FY26.

Advertisement

The upgrade signals improving financial resilience at the lending subsidiary, supported by stronger capitalisation and better profitability.

AUM grows 68%, profit doubles in Q2 FY27 OnEMI reported a strong performance for the September quarter, with its assets under management rising 68% year-on-year to ₹9,317 crore. Its profit after tax (PAT) doubled to ₹125 crore from the year-ago period.

The company's AUM also increased 16% sequentially, while profit after tax rose 32% from the preceding quarter.

Its annualised return on average AUM (RoAAUM) stood at 5.78%, while return on average equity (RoAE) came in at 21.65%. Diluted earnings per share increased 51% to ₹7.1 from ₹4.7 in the corresponding quarter last year.

The customer base also continued to expand, with the cumulative number of customers served crossing 12.80 million, up 22% year-on-year.

Advertisement

Kissht targets over 60% AUM growth in FY27 The company expects its AUM to grow by more than 60% in FY27, while credit costs are projected to decline by over 15% year-on-year.

Commenting on the rating upgrade, Ranvir Singh, Founder and CEO of Kissht, said it reflected the company's focus on careful underwriting, robust collections and a scalable, technology-led platform.

The expected improvement in credit costs, alongside continued AUM expansion, will be important to watch as the company seeks to sustain its growth momentum.

₹ 832 crore preferential issue completed in November On 11 November, OnEMI announced that it had allotted 2,64,93,882 equity shares to 34 investors at ₹314.11 per share, completing a preferential issue worth ₹832.20 crore.

The board had approved the allotment on 23 October, while the new shares received trading approval from the BSE and NSE on 8 November.

Advertisement

The allotment increased the company's paid-up equity capital from ₹17.81 crore to ₹20.46 crore, with the newly issued shares accounting for around 13% of the enlarged share capital.

Also Read | Where could IRFC share price potentially be in the next 5 years?

Technical Views OnEMI Technology Solutions share price opened at ₹340.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹347.40, and an intraday low of ₹339.75 apiece.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research, SAHI, said the stock has eased off from its highs near ₹388, and the key level to watch is ₹335. If the stock holds this level, some stability can be seen around it. A break below ₹335 would also trigger a 50-hour EMA breakdown, which would lead the stock lower towards ₹320 to ₹300.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.