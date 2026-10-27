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OneSource Specialty Pharma shares jump 14% after Q2 results; recover 50% from recent lows

OneSource Specialty Pharma shares rose nearly 14% after the company reported Q2 revenue growth of 37% year-on-year and adjusted profit after tax of 93.7 crore. The company maintained its FY28 targets and expects expanded drug-device combination capacity to support future growth.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2026, 09:22 PM IST
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OneSource Specialty Pharma shares jump 14% after Q2 results; recover 50% from recent lows
OneSource Specialty Pharma shares jump 14% after Q2 results; recover 50% from recent lows(Pixabay)
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OneSource Specialty Pharma shares jumped nearly 14% in Tuesday’s trade on October 27, hitting a three-week high of 1,589 apiece, as investors cheered the company’s September-quarter performance.

The pharmaceutical company announced its Q2 results during market hours, reporting revenue of 516.2 crore, up 37% year-on-year (YoY) and 15% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). This marked its third consecutive quarter of sequential growth, driven by new drug-device combination (DDC) capacity and the execution of master services agreements (MSAs), alongside 12 launches and growth across all businesses.

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In terms of operational performance, EBITDA rose 53% YoY and 32% QoQ to 163.3 crore. Operating leverage supported margin expansion, while the addition of new capacity provided a runway for further volume growth.

Adjusted profit after tax (PAT), excluding exceptional items, stood at 93.7 crore, compared with 6.37 crore in the same period last year. This represents an increase of approximately 1,372% YoY.

Commenting on the performance, Neeraj Sharma, CEO and Managing Director of OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited, said, “Q2 delivered strong sequential growth, led by new DDC capacity. With our second commercial cartridge line, H2 will see new launches and a significant ramp-up in commercial volumes.”

“Biologics momentum remained strong, with yet another US biotech onboarded during the quarter. With additional capacity and partnerships, we are well set for the next phase of growth,” Sharma added.

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The company has maintained its FY28 guidance of $400 million in organic revenue and a steady-state EBITDA margin of 40%.

In its investor presentation, OneSource said its DDC capacity is expected to triple by FY28 as two cartridge lines begin commercial operations and factory acceptance testing (FAT) for the third line is completed. The company also said its biologics platform is gaining momentum, supported by new customer wins and a robust pipeline of opportunities.

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OneSource Specialty share price trend

OneSource Specialty Pharma shares have seen sharp volatility in October, swinging between gains and losses. The stock has risen around 4.5% so far this month, putting it on track for its biggest monthly gain in recent months.

Since its listing in January 2025, the stock has witnessed considerable volatility, with no sustained directional trend. Gains recorded during some periods were subsequently erased in the following months.

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At around 1,598 apiece, the stock remains nearly 29% below its listing-era highs, while trading about 50% above its record low of 1,057 apiece.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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