Onetime meme stock Revlon expects to wipe out shareholders in bankruptcy2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 09:01 PM IST
- Control of beauty products business will likely be handed over to lenders under proposed chapter 11 restructuring
Revlon Inc., a meme-stock favorite after it filed for bankruptcy in June, said it will likely wipe out shareholders in its chapter 11 restructuring, but that didn’t stop the beauty supplier’s stock from rallying Monday.
