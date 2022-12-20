Onetime meme stock Revlon expects to wipe out shareholders in bankruptcy
- Control of beauty products business will likely be handed over to lenders under proposed chapter 11 restructuring
Revlon Inc., a meme-stock favorite after it filed for bankruptcy in June, said it will likely wipe out shareholders in its chapter 11 restructuring, but that didn’t stop the beauty supplier’s stock from rallying Monday.
Revlon, controlled since 1985 by billionaire financier Ronald Perelman, will be taken over mostly by lenders, and its shareholders aren’t expected to receive any distribution, according to a proposed restructuring agreement filed Monday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York.
Shareholders are generally wiped out in bankruptcy cases, except for the rare instances where there is value left over after debt claims are repaid. Revlon saw a surge of market interest after filing bankruptcy in June, closing at prices approaching $9 in August and staying above $4 through much of October despite its financial strains.
Individual investors bet on Revlon hoping for a repeat of the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. bankruptcy case. The car-rental company was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after filing for chapter 11 in 2020, yet the stock was in the money when Hertz left bankruptcy, providing shareholders with more than $1 billion in value.
In October, Revlon shares lost more than half their value after the NYSE made its delisting of the company official. Now trading over the counter, the shares closed Friday at 35 cents each. They rallied to as high as $1.37 on Monday and closed at 57 cents, up 63%.
Under Revlon’s restructuring deal, top lenders will pick the new board of directors for the reorganized company, which plans to emerge as a private company, court papers show.
The proposed restructuring leaves open the possibility of alternative deals. Mr. Perelman has owned more than 85% of Revlon stock, and his daughter, Debra, is chief executive officer. Her contract as well as the company’s severance pay plan are expected to be kept by the reorganized company.
Unsecured creditors will share in a $44 million settlement, according to court papers. The filings show that Revlon plans to raise up to $650 million in cash through the sale of new equity.
The company entered bankruptcy with more than $3.5 billion in debt and will leave with roughly $1.5 billion, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday. Revlon plans to emerge from bankruptcy in April.
