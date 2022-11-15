ONGC declares interim dividend at 135%, record date next week2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 11:15 AM IST
- The dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 13.12.2022, said ONGC
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said its board has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.75 per equity share of face value of ₹5/- each i.e. @ 135 % for the financial year 2022-23 while also announcing its second quarter earnings for the current fiscal or Q2 FY23. Shares of ONGC were trading nearly 3% higher at 143 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals.