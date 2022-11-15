ONGC declares interim dividend at 135%, record date next week

“It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held has declared interim dividend at the rate Rs. 6.75 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each i.e. @ 135. % for the Financial Year 2022-23. As informed vide letter dated 09.11.2022, for determining eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said Interim Dividend Record date for the said interim dividend is Tuesday, the 22nd November, 2022. The dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 13.12.2022," ONGC informed in an exchange filing. The total payout will be ₹8,492 crore, majority of it going to the government.