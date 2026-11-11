ONGC dividend 2026: Last day to buy today | Check dividend payout, record date, history, yield and returns

ONGC dividend 2026: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) shares will remain in focus on Wednesday, 11 November, today is the last opportunity for investors to buy the PSU stock and become eligible for its upcoming interim dividend of ₹8 per share. The company has fixed November 12, 2026, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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ONGC announced the interim dividend after its board meeting on November 5, alongside its September-quarter results for FY27. The dividend represents a payout of 160% on the face value of ₹5 per equity share. The company has announced a total dividend outgo of ₹10,064 crore, making it its highest-ever dividend payout in a single instalment.

ONGC dividend record date and payout date ONGC's board of directors has approved an interim dividend of ₹8 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend amounts to 160% of the face value of ₹5 per share.

The company has fixed November 12, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. Since the Indian stock market follows a T+1 settlement cycle, investors must purchase ONGC shares by November 11 to qualify for the upcoming payout.

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The shares will trade ex-dividend on November 12. Investors purchasing the stock on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for this dividend.

ONGC has not specified a separate payment date in its announcement. However, the dividend is expected to be paid within 30 days of its declaration, in accordance with the applicable timeline.

ONGC dividend history ONGC has maintained a consistent dividend distribution track record, rewarding shareholders through multiple interim and final dividend announcements.

For FY26, the company declared three dividends: ₹6 per share as the first interim dividend, ₹6.25 per share as the second interim dividend and ₹1 per share as the final dividend. This took its total dividend payout for the financial year to ₹13.25 per share.

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In FY25, ONGC distributed a total dividend of ₹12.25 per share, comprising two interim dividends of ₹6 and ₹5 per share, along with a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share.

ONGC dividend yield ONGC's latest interim dividend of ₹8 per share translates into a dividend yield of approximately 3.4%, based on its share price of ₹233.50.

Meanwhile, the company's trailing 12-month dividend yield stands at around 5.67%, according to dividend tracking data from Trendlyne.

The trailing dividend yield factors in ONGC's previous dividend payments, including its latest payouts during FY27. Investors should note that dividend yield fluctuates with changes in the stock price and the amount of dividends distributed.

ONGC share price returns ONGC shares have witnessed a mixed performance in the near term, declining 0.64% in the latest trading session. However, the stock has gained 5.18% over the past week and 5.53% in the last one month, indicating a recovery in recent sessions.

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On a year-to-date basis, ONGC shares have declined 1.87%, while their one-year returns stand at a negative 6.39%.

Over the longer term, the PSU energy stock has delivered positive returns, gaining 19.19% over three years and 52.12% over five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.