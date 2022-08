Govt-owned oil and gas explorer, ONGC has a fixed record date for determining eligible shareholders for a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year FY22. The 65% dividend is subject to shareholders' approval of the company in AGM which is scheduled on August 29. Once approved in the AGM, the dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days. ONGC is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23), next week.

In a regulatory filing, ONGC said "the company has fixed 19th August 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining members eligible to receive a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share (i.e.@ 65%) for the financial year 2021-22."

"The dividend recommended, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within the stipulated period of 30 days of declaration," it added.

The company is scheduled to hold its 29th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29, 2022.

On Thursday, ONGC shares witnessed volatility and ended on a flat note but in green on BSE. The shares settled at ₹136.20 apiece up 0.41% on the exchange. The company's market cap is around ₹1,71,343.40 crore.

ONGC has rescheduled its June 2022 quarterly performance announcement to August 12 from earlier August 10.

For Q1FY23, Dayanand Mittal analyst at JM Financial expects the company's earnings to rise strongly sequentially on the back of higher crude prices and a hike in domestic gas prices.

On ONGC, Mittal said, "assumed a) net crude realisation at $108.4/bbl (vs $94.8/bbl in 4QFY22) in line with rise in Brent price; b) domestic gas realisations at $6.5/mmbtu (vs $3.4/mmbtu in 4QFY22) in line with domestic gas price hike; c) overall crude sales volume up 0.7% QoQ; and d) overall gas sales volume up 2.7% QoQ."

JM Financial expects ONGC's sales at ₹42,619.5 crore in Q1FY23 up by 85.1% yoy and 23.5% qoq. EBITDA is seen at ₹25,820.4 crore higher by a robust 112.5% yoy and 38.9% qoq. While PAT is expected at ₹15,454.9 crore rising strongly by 256.5% yoy and 74.4% qoq.

The analyst has given a buy rating on ONGC with a target price of ₹210 apiece as the stock is among the key beneficiaries of rising crude prices.