ONGC fixes record date for 65% dividend; Q1 earnings seen robust

Govt-owned oil and gas explorer, ONGC has a fixed record date for determining eligible shareholders for a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year FY22. The 65% dividend is subject to shareholders' approval of the company in AGM which is scheduled on August 29. Once approved in the AGM, the dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days. ONGC is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23), next week.

