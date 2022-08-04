ONGC fixes record date for 65% dividend; Q1 earnings seen robust

The 65% dividend is subject to shareholders' approval of the company in AGM which is scheduled on August 29. Once approved in the AGM, the dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Govt-owned oil and gas explorer, ONGC has a fixed record date for determining eligible shareholders for a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year FY22. The 65% dividend is subject to shareholders' approval of the company in AGM which is scheduled on August 29. Once approved in the AGM, the dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days. ONGC is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23), next week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Govt-owned oil and gas explorer, ONGC has a fixed record date for determining eligible shareholders for a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share for the financial year FY22. The 65% dividend is subject to shareholders' approval of the company in AGM which is scheduled on August 29. Once approved in the AGM, the dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days. ONGC is scheduled to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23), next week.
In a regulatory filing, ONGC said "the company has fixed 19th August 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining members eligible to receive a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share (i.e.@ 65%) for the financial year 2021-22."
In a regulatory filing, ONGC said "the company has fixed 19th August 2022 as the 'Record Date' for determining members eligible to receive a final dividend of ₹3.25 per share (i.e.@ 65%) for the financial year 2021-22."
"The dividend recommended, if approved at the AGM, will be paid within the stipulated period of 30 days of declaration," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company is scheduled to hold its 29th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29, 2022.
On Thursday, ONGC shares witnessed volatility and ended on a flat note but in green on BSE. The shares settled at ₹136.20 apiece up 0.41% on the exchange. The company's market cap is around ₹1,71,343.40 crore.
ONGC has rescheduled its June 2022 quarterly performance announcement to August 12 from earlier August 10.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For Q1FY23, Dayanand Mittal analyst at JM Financial expects the company's earnings to rise strongly sequentially on the back of higher crude prices and a hike in domestic gas prices.
On ONGC, Mittal said, "assumed a) net crude realisation at $108.4/bbl (vs $94.8/bbl in 4QFY22) in line with rise in Brent price; b) domestic gas realisations at $6.5/mmbtu (vs $3.4/mmbtu in 4QFY22) in line with domestic gas price hike; c) overall crude sales volume up 0.7% QoQ; and d) overall gas sales volume up 2.7% QoQ."
JM Financial expects ONGC's sales at ₹42,619.5 crore in Q1FY23 up by 85.1% yoy and 23.5% qoq. EBITDA is seen at ₹25,820.4 crore higher by a robust 112.5% yoy and 38.9% qoq. While PAT is expected at ₹15,454.9 crore rising strongly by 256.5% yoy and 74.4% qoq.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The analyst has given a buy rating on ONGC with a target price of ₹210 apiece as the stock is among the key beneficiaries of rising crude prices.