ONGC, GAIL, Garden Reach Shipbuilders share prices in focus as they trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks 2025: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), GAIL India Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share prices in focus as they traded ex-dividend on Friday, February 7

The record date for determining the names of the members eligible to receive dividends from these companies is also set as February 7.

The record date means that investors should have purchased shares of ONGC, GAIL and Garden Reach a day prior to the record date for their names to be listed among the eligible shareholders for dividend payout, as per the T+1 settlement process.

Advertisement

Dividend Payout details ONGC dividend details The Board of Directors of ONGC at their meeting on the January 31 to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 (Q3FY24) had also declared and approved a second interim dividend for investors.

The interim dividend declared was at the rate of ₹5/- per equity share of face value of ₹5/- each i.e. @100% for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

Friday, February 7, had been fixed as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the second interim dividend.

Advertisement

GAIL India dividend details The Board of Directors of GAIL India on January 30 had approved the payment of interim dividend for FY25 @ 65% or ₹6.50 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers dividend details The Board of Directors of Garden Reach Shipbuilders at their meeting held on Monday, February 3, 2025, had declared an interim dividend forFY25 at ₹8.95 per equity share of face value of ₹10/- amounting to ₹102.52 crore out of the profits of the company for the nine months period ended December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

Further, the Board of Garden Reach Shipbuilders had fixed Friday, February 7 as the record date for determining the shareholders, entitled to receive the interim dividend for FY25.