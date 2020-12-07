ONGC gains 5% as overseas subsidiary strikes oil in Colombia block

Oil was discovered in the first well Indico-1X in the Indico field during December 2018, and till date it has demonstrated a sustained flow at 5,200 BOPD with a cumulative production of over three million barrels of oil so far. CPO-5 is a large onland block covering 1,992 square kilometer (SKM) and offers exploratory and appraisal opportunities. OVL now plans to drill more wells to explore other plays in the block in immediate future.