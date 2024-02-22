ONGC, Oil India share prices rise 77-146%: Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stocks?
Stock Market Today: Oil India share price gained more than 4% in intraday trades on Thursday. ONGC, Oil India share prices already have risen 77-146% in a year. Analysts see more gains supported by rising production, stable realizations and good dividend yield.
As the share prices scaled 52-week highs recently the same was in the back of expected rise in production as indicated by the management in their conference calls.
