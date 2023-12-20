ONGC, Oil India shares rally over 19%, record new high; here’s why
The shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd experienced a notable surge on Wednesday, reaching their highest levels in the past year. ONGC recorded a 5.79% increase, hitting a 52-week high at ₹212. Meanwhile, Oil India saw an even more substantial surge, with its stock soaring by 19.15% to reach its one-year peak price of ₹406.
