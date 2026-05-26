ONGC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: From profit, oil sales to dividend- what to expect from oil PSU amid rising crude oil prices?

ONGC Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), the largest state-run oil and gas explorer and producer in the country, is set to announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of ONGC is scheduled to meet today, 26 May 2026, to approve the financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

ONGC board will also recommend a final dividend, if any, for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026.

ONGC Q4 Results Preview

ONGC is expected to report strong earnings growth in the fourth quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year (YoY), led by higher oil realizations as crude oil prices jumped during the quarter following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz - a critical chokepoint that facilitates around 20% of global oil supply.

Analysts expect the oil PSU to report a net profit in the range of ₹7,500 crore to ₹10,600 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, as compared to a net profit of ₹8,371.9 crore in the December quarter.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY26 is expected to grow 21.2% to ₹38,247 crore from ₹31,546.5 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), according to Kotak Institutional Equities. It expects overall crude oil sales volumes at 4.72 mmt, down 2.0% YoY, and flat QoQ, while natural gas sales volumes are estimated at 3.91 bcm, up 0.7% YoY, and down 0.9% QoQ.

EBITDA is estimated to increase 20% QoQ, largely on higher crude price realization. Net crude price realization is seen 24% higher sequentially, while gas price realization is expected to decline by 1.6%.

ONGC’s management commentary on the ramp-up of gas production remains the key monitorable, while analysts believe a delay in peak oil production from the KG Basin is a key downside risk.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on ONGC Q4 results today.

ONGC share price was trading higher ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.